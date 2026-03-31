Left Menu

RNIT AI Solutions Raises ₹26.33 Crore through Strategic Equity Allotment

RNIT AI Solutions Limited, a leader in AI and digital solutions, has raised ₹26.33 crore through a preferential share allotment to strategic investors. The funds will drive its expansion in AI solutions, enhancing its technological platforms and business operations across various sectors, as endorsed by strong investor participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:36 IST
RNIT AI Solutions Raises ₹26.33 Crore through Strategic Equity Allotment
RNIT AI defies challenging market conditions; raise INR 26.33 crore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Telangana [India], March 31: In a significant financial maneuver, RNIT AI Solutions Limited has successfully raised ₹26.33 crore via a preferential equity allotment. This strategic move follows the resolution approved by the Jaipur Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, as of September 23, 2024, compliant with SEBI and stock exchange norms.

The board sanctioned the issuance during a meeting on March 28, 2026. A total of 52,66,537 equity shares, at ₹50 each, were allocated to non-promoter strategic investors, drawing strong interest from Alternative Investment Funds, strategic players, and High Net-Worth Individuals—a testament to RNIT's robust growth trajectory and strategic focus.

This capital injection will bolster RNIT's initiatives in AI-powered solutions across governmental and enterprise domains, supporting its proprietary technological platforms and enabling large-scale project execution. Raja Srinivas Nandigam, RNIT's Managing Director, emphasized that this success highlights the company's capacity to scale and innovate, promising sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vacancies

Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vaca...

 India
2
India will emerge as a world leader in renewable energy sector, says PM Modi at rally in Gujarat.

India will emerge as a world leader in renewable energy sector, says PM Modi...

 Global
3
UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

 United Kingdom
4
Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Claims

Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Clai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026