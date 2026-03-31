RNIT AI Solutions Raises ₹26.33 Crore through Strategic Equity Allotment

Hyderabad, Telangana [India], March 31: In a significant financial maneuver, RNIT AI Solutions Limited has successfully raised ₹26.33 crore via a preferential equity allotment. This strategic move follows the resolution approved by the Jaipur Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, as of September 23, 2024, compliant with SEBI and stock exchange norms.

The board sanctioned the issuance during a meeting on March 28, 2026. A total of 52,66,537 equity shares, at ₹50 each, were allocated to non-promoter strategic investors, drawing strong interest from Alternative Investment Funds, strategic players, and High Net-Worth Individuals—a testament to RNIT's robust growth trajectory and strategic focus.

This capital injection will bolster RNIT's initiatives in AI-powered solutions across governmental and enterprise domains, supporting its proprietary technological platforms and enabling large-scale project execution. Raja Srinivas Nandigam, RNIT's Managing Director, emphasized that this success highlights the company's capacity to scale and innovate, promising sustainable growth and long-term stakeholder value.