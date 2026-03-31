Himachal Pradesh's Dairy Revolution: Surplus Milk to Ghee Strategy

In a move to invigorate the dairy sector, the Himachal Pradesh government will convert surplus milk into ghee, selling it at affordable rates. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, promises timely farmer payments and is bolstered by a new state-of-the-art milk processing plant in Kangra.

The decision stems from the increased milk production following a price hike. Instead of selling the excess to other states, the government focuses on local processing. Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar highlighted the need for expanded processing facilities amid rising producer numbers.

Additionally, plans are underway to recognize ice hockey at the state level, with a new rink in Kaza imminent. Administrative improvements are also seen with the PWD division's strategic relocation, emphasizing efficiency over political agendas, as stated by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)