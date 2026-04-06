A cargo ship carrying wheat was reportedly attacked by Ukrainian drones, causing it to sink in the Sea of Azov. According to Vladimir Saldo, a Moscow-installed leader, the attack left one person dead and two missing, with the incident occurring on Friday but only revealed on Sunday.

Saldo detailed that the crew of the 'Volgo-Balt' abandoned the ship and managed to reach the shore by Sunday, near the village of Strilkove. An aide to the captain was killed, and an investigation into the attack continues, with the captain currently recovering in a hospital.

The attack is described as another instance of Ukraine attacking merchant ships in neutral waters. This event occurs amid ongoing hostilities in Kherson, a region annexed by Russia in 2022, with tensions persisting between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)