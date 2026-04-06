Traffic Advisory: Navigating Central Delhi During IPL Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for April 8 due to an IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Congestion is expected, with possible diversions on key routes. Parking restrictions, shuttle services, and designated taxi points have been set to facilitate traffic flow and commuter convenience.
- Country:
- India
On April 8, traffic in central Delhi is anticipated to face disruptions as the Indian Premier League (IPL) match unfolds at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Concerns over congestion have prompted the Delhi Traffic Police to issue a comprehensive advisory outlining potential diversions and parking constraints in the area.
Key routes such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg are expected to see significant congestion, particularly during the match scheduled from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. Consequently, the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on these stretches will be strictly prohibited, ensuring smoother traffic flow.
To ease commuter stress, the authorities have arranged park-and-ride services and shuttle bus operations from designated parking spots. Additionally, app-based taxi services have designated pick-up and drop-off points to streamline access to the stadium.
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- Delhi
- Traffic
- IPL
- Arun Jaitley Stadium
- match
- congestion
- parking
- advisory
- shuttle services
- taxis
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