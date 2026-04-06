Traffic Advisory: Navigating Central Delhi During IPL Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

On April 8, traffic in central Delhi is anticipated to face disruptions as the Indian Premier League (IPL) match unfolds at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Concerns over congestion have prompted the Delhi Traffic Police to issue a comprehensive advisory outlining potential diversions and parking constraints in the area.

Key routes such as Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg are expected to see significant congestion, particularly during the match scheduled from 7 pm to 10.30 pm. Consequently, the movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on these stretches will be strictly prohibited, ensuring smoother traffic flow.

To ease commuter stress, the authorities have arranged park-and-ride services and shuttle bus operations from designated parking spots. Additionally, app-based taxi services have designated pick-up and drop-off points to streamline access to the stadium.