Shake-Up at TSA: White House Proposes Major Cuts

The White House has unveiled a budget proposal that seeks to slash over 9,400 jobs and more than $1.5 billion from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as part of a broader Department of Homeland Security budget plan. The TSA currently employs approximately 60,000 workers tasked with managing airport security operations across the United States.

Congress is set to commence budget hearings this month to negotiate a new fiscal agreement before September 30, the fiscal year-end. A faction of Republican lawmakers is advocating for the privatization of the TSA, claiming the agency could function more efficiently under private management. President Donald Trump has spearheaded efforts for smaller airports to transition to private security, suggesting this could save over 4,500 jobs.

The American Federation of Government Employees opposes privatization, arguing it would compromise aviation safety. Proposed cuts aim to increase efficiency by removing redundant processes and reducing TSA staff at exit lanes. The TSA's current budget of $7.8 billion would see a reduction of nearly 20% under the new proposal.