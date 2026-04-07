India's UPI Revamps Global Payment Landscape

India's digital payment landscape has reached a pivotal stage of structural advancement, with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) now serving as the backbone of the nation's retail payment system, a new CareEdge report reveals. Digital payments comprise 93% of payment value and an impressive 99.8% of transaction volume as of the first nine months of FY26.

The report indicates a noticeable shift away from traditional payment methods such as debit cards and prepaid instruments, which are either stable or declining in use. UPI is replacing these for low-value transactions, while NEFT, IMPS, and NACH continue to be integral for high-value and bulk transactions.

The data showcases NEFT's crucial role in mid-to-high-value transactions, with an average ticket size notably higher than that of UPI. As UPI's dominance rises from 73.6% in FY23 to 86% projected in FY26, it asserts itself as the default method for retail payments, overshadowing other systems, which now play a marginal role.

The ecosystem is rapidly aligning with the UPI infrastructure, with room for expansion in coming years. UPI stands out as a global frontrunner, powering the world's largest real-time payment system. It handles 49% of global real-time payment volumes and is spreading its reach internationally, according to Tanvi Shah, Senior Director at CareEdge Advisory.

Changing consumer habits, spurred by government and RBI digital initiatives, reveal a decline in physical payment tools. Credit cards still thrive for e-commerce and high-value purchases, yet debit cards and Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPIs) are losing traction to UPI in everyday transactions. The Payments Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) is boosting digital penetration, particularly targeting Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Meanwhile, IMPS is experiencing growth but remains behind UPI, which offers broader merchant acceptance. NACH transactions are vital for the economy, especially in bulk disbursements, despite a gradual decline in their relative share. UPI, including BHIM, is leading structural growth by increasing its value share, according to the report.