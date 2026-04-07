Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

Air India's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson has announced his resignation, the airline confirmed on Tuesday. Having led the Tata Group-owned airline for four years, Wilson's departure initiates a significant leadership change.

The New Zealand native informed Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran of his decision to step down by 2026, with preparations underway since 2024 for a seamless transition. Wilson will maintain his role until a successor is named.

A specialized committee has been formed by the Air India board to identify the next CEO and MD. This decision marks the beginning of a pivotal new chapter for the airline's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)