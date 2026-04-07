Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO
Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson has resigned after four years in the role. A committee has been established to identify his successor. Wilson, from New Zealand, will remain in his position until a replacement is found, ensuring leadership continuity for the transition.
- Country:
- India
Air India's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson has announced his resignation, the airline confirmed on Tuesday. Having led the Tata Group-owned airline for four years, Wilson's departure initiates a significant leadership change.
The New Zealand native informed Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran of his decision to step down by 2026, with preparations underway since 2024 for a seamless transition. Wilson will maintain his role until a successor is named.
A specialized committee has been formed by the Air India board to identify the next CEO and MD. This decision marks the beginning of a pivotal new chapter for the airline's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)