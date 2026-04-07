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Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson has resigned after four years in the role. A committee has been established to identify his successor. Wilson, from New Zealand, will remain in his position until a replacement is found, ensuring leadership continuity for the transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:20 IST
Leadership Transition Takes Flight: Campbell Wilson Resigns as Air India CEO
Campbell Wilson
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson has announced his resignation, the airline confirmed on Tuesday. Having led the Tata Group-owned airline for four years, Wilson's departure initiates a significant leadership change.

The New Zealand native informed Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran of his decision to step down by 2026, with preparations underway since 2024 for a seamless transition. Wilson will maintain his role until a successor is named.

A specialized committee has been formed by the Air India board to identify the next CEO and MD. This decision marks the beginning of a pivotal new chapter for the airline's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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