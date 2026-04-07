Tragic Collision: High-Speed Train Meets Military Truck Near Calais

A French high-speed train collided with a military equipment truck at a level crossing near Calais, resulting in the train driver's death. The accident, which happened around 7 a.m. near Bully-les-Mines, has caused significant railway disruptions.

The collision left 13 people injured, with two in critical condition. The high-speed train was traveling from Dunkirk to Paris when the tragic incident occurred. Local prefecture and rail operators have confirmed the details.

SNCF announced that train traffic has been interrupted, with expected disruptions continuing throughout the day as rescue operations and investigations proceed.