Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Artificial intelligence policy is emerging as a powerful tool for green economic transformation, according to new research, which examines how targeted government interventions are reshaping urban sustainability outcomes across China.

The study, titled “Unlocking Green Growth: How Artificial Intelligence Policies Enhance Green Economic Efficiency—Evidence from China,” published in Sustainability, provides a detailed assessments of how AI-focused pilot policies influence green economic efficiency across 267 Chinese cities over a 16-year period.

Using a quasi-natural experiment based on China’s National New-Generation Artificial Intelligence Innovation Development Pilot Zones, the researchers demonstrate that AI policy is not merely a technological initiative but a structural economic instrument capable of improving environmental performance while sustaining growth.

AI policy delivers measurable gains in green economic efficiency

The study finds clear and consistent evidence that cities designated as AI innovation pilot zones experience significant improvements in green economic efficiency, a measure that captures economic output relative to environmental cost. Cities with AI pilot status recorded an average increase in green economic efficiency of over 13 percent compared to non-pilot cities, even after controlling for economic, demographic, and institutional variables.

This improvement reflects a shift in how economic productivity is achieved. Instead of relying on resource-intensive growth, AI-enabled systems help cities generate higher output with lower emissions, reduced energy use, and improved environmental outcomes.

The policy impact is not limited to technological upgrades alone. The research highlights that AI pilot programs function as composite interventions, combining infrastructure investment, financial incentives, institutional reforms, and real-world application scenarios. On the supply side, AI policies reduce barriers to innovation by providing access to computing power, research subsidies, and digital infrastructure. This lowers costs for firms adopting green technologies and encourages wider integration of intelligent systems across industries.

On the demand side, government procurement, demonstration projects, and policy-driven application scenarios create stable market demand for green technologies. This reduces uncertainty for businesses and accelerates adoption at scale.

Together, these mechanisms reshape both production and consumption patterns, aligning economic activity more closely with sustainability goals.

Innovation and industrial restructuring drive the green transition

The study identifies two core mechanisms through which AI policies improve green economic efficiency: green technological innovation and industrial structure optimization.

AI policies significantly increase both general and green innovation outputs. Cities under the pilot program show higher levels of patent activity, including green patents, indicating a shift toward environmentally focused technological development. AI plays a critical role in this transition by reducing research and development costs, accelerating innovation cycles, and enabling cross-sector knowledge sharing. Its application in areas such as energy systems, pollution control, and materials science enhances the efficiency and scalability of green technologies. By redirecting innovation incentives, AI policies break the long-standing dependence on high-carbon industrial pathways and guide technological progress toward low-emission solutions.

AI policies drive structural transformation within urban economies. The study finds that pilot cities experience both upgrading and rationalization of their industrial structures. This includes a shift toward higher-value, lower-emission sectors such as advanced manufacturing and services, as well as improved coordination between industries. Resources such as labor, capital, and data increasingly flow toward more efficient and sustainable sectors.

AI also enables the modernization of traditional industries. Manufacturing, energy, and transport sectors integrate intelligent systems to optimize processes, reduce waste, and improve overall efficiency. Additionally, entirely new low-carbon business models emerge, including smart energy systems and digital recycling platforms, further strengthening the green economy.

These dual effects, technological innovation and structural change, form the backbone of AI-driven green growth.

Governance and regional factors shape policy effectiveness

While the overall impact of AI policy is positive, the study finds that its effectiveness varies significantly depending on governance conditions and regional characteristics. Government attention to environmental and technological priorities plays a decisive role. Cities where local governments place greater emphasis on AI and sustainability see stronger policy outcomes.

Higher government attention translates into better coordination, stronger implementation capacity, and more efficient allocation of resources. It also sends clear signals to markets, encouraging investment in green technologies and industries.

Public environmental awareness also acts as a critical amplifier. In cities where citizens show higher concern for environmental issues, policy effects are stronger. Public pressure increases accountability for both governments and businesses, pushing them to adopt cleaner technologies and prioritize sustainability. At the same time, consumer demand for green products creates market incentives for firms to invest in environmentally friendly innovation.

The study also reveals significant regional differences.

AI policy has a stronger impact in inland cities compared to coastal regions. Inland areas benefit more from policy-driven infrastructure development and have greater room for efficiency gains, while coastal cities may already be closer to efficiency limits.

Similarly, non-resource-based cities experience greater improvements than resource-dependent ones. Cities reliant on traditional extractive industries face structural constraints that limit the effectiveness of AI-driven transformation.

Central cities, with stronger infrastructure, talent pools, and innovation ecosystems, are also better positioned to translate AI policies into tangible gains in green economic efficiency.

These findings highlight that AI policy outcomes are not uniform but depend on local economic structures, institutional capacity, and social conditions.

A new model for aligning technology and sustainability

Unlike traditional environmental regulation, which focuses on compliance and emission reduction, AI policy works by enhancing technological capability and innovation incentives. It does not impose direct environmental constraints but instead enables more efficient and sustainable production systems.

By aligning economic incentives with environmental outcomes, AI policy creates a pathway for achieving green growth without sacrificing productivity.

The success of AI-driven sustainability depends on complementary conditions, including institutional support, industrial readiness, and public engagement, the study notes. AI alone is not sufficient. Its impact is amplified when combined with strong governance frameworks, targeted investment, and active participation from businesses and society.

Implications for global green development strategies

The findings offer important lessons for policymakers beyond China.