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Republican Clay Fuller Triumphs in Georgia Runoff

Republican Clay Fuller, endorsed by Donald Trump, won a runoff election in Georgia to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in the U.S. House. Fuller defeated Democrat Shawn Harris in the state's most conservative district, after Greene's resignation in January. This followed a March 10 special election without an outright winner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:48 IST
Republican Clay Fuller Triumphs in Georgia Runoff

Republican Clay Fuller, who received an endorsement from Donald Trump, emerged victorious in a Georgia runoff election on Tuesday.

Fuller will take over the seat previously held by Marjorie Taylor Greene in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The former district attorney defeated Democratic opponent Shawn Harris in a race that highlighted the state's conservative leanings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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