On Tuesday, sterling experienced a modest rise but remained close to early March levels against the euro and near a four-month low against the dollar. This movement underscores the backdrop of Britain's reliance on energy imports and the ongoing vulnerability within its public finances.

Investor anxiety persists as the U.S. threatens action if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global energy supplies. Sterling's upward movement, a 0.30% increase at $1.3278, is contrasted against last week's drop to $1.316, its lowest since November 26.

Despite market fluctuations, UK energy self-sufficiency, approximately at a 35% dependency ratio, offers relative comfort compared to the European Union, according to market strategist Matthew Ryan. Meanwhile, experts like Michael Pfister predict potential shifts in the euro-sterling levels as markets demonstrate sensitivity to interest rate signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)