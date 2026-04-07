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Rising Capital Goods Orders Amidst Global Turmoil

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising energy costs, U.S. manufactured capital goods orders saw a surprise increase in February, indicating robust business investments. Concerns remain over prolonged supply chain disruptions due to the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran. The durable goods sector continues to play a significant role in economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:01 IST
Rising Capital Goods Orders Amidst Global Turmoil
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February saw a stronger than expected rise in new orders for U.S.-manufactured capital goods, reflecting solid business investment in equipment, even as geopolitical tensions loom large. According to the Commerce Department, this uptick comes after a January of lackluster performance, hindered by adverse weather conditions.

The ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, now into its second month, has been causing ripples across global markets, notably driving up oil prices and complicating supply chains. Despite these challenges, businesses remain cautiously optimistic about investment trends, as noted by Stephen Stanley of Santander U.S. Capital Markets.

While some areas within durable goods saw a decline, particularly in aircraft orders, other sectors like computer and electronics, and machinery held steady or experienced growth. Economists, however, are concerned about the potential impact of extended supplier delivery times due to the Middle East conflict, which could hamper future growth in business spending.

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