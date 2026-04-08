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Record-Breaking Q1 for BMW Group India: Electrifying the Luxury Car Market

BMW Group India celebrated its highest-ever Q1 car sales with an impressive 17% growth, selling 4,567 vehicles. The surge was fueled by luxury electric vehicles, long wheelbase models, and sports activity vehicles, as they captured over 70% market share in India's luxury electric segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:27 IST
Record-Breaking Q1 for BMW Group India: Electrifying the Luxury Car Market
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BMW Group India has reported a landmark achievement in Q1, posting its highest-ever car sales with a 17% year-on-year increase, amounting to 4,567 units. The growth is attributed to a rising demand for luxury electric vehicles (EVs), long wheelbase models, and sports activity vehicles (SAVs).

The German automaker saw a remarkable 83% jump in EV sales compared to the previous year, with 1,185 BMW and MINI EVs sold. EVs now account for every fourth car sold, placing BMW at the forefront with over 70% market share in the luxury electric segment in India. Moreover, EVs contributed 26% to the company's total sales this quarter.

Looking forward, BMW Group India plans to introduce 27 new products in 2026, including new generation models, facelifts, and special editions. As the company strengthens its presence with additional outlets across the country, President and CEO, Hardeep Singh Brar, expressed confidence in maintaining growth momentum amid economic challenges.

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