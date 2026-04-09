Navigating the Strait: New Safe Passage Routes in Hormuz

Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization has officially announced the implementation of designated safe passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz. This decision requires coordination with Iran's Revolutionary Guards to ensure maritime safety, as reported by the Student News Network.

According to the organization, the established safe entry route for ships begins in the Sea of Oman and moves north towards Larak Island. This effort seeks to streamline maritime traffic and enhance the safety of vessels navigating this critical waterway.

The safe exit path has also been delineated, where ships should travel south of Larak Island and head towards the Sea of Oman. These measures aim to reduce navigational risks in one of the world's most strategic and heavily trafficked maritime corridors.