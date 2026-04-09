Left Menu

Navigating the Strait: New Safe Passage Routes in Hormuz

The Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization announced designated safe passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz, to be coordinated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The safe entry is from the Sea of Oman towards Larak Island's north, while the exit runs south of Larak Island towards the Sea of Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:54 IST
Navigating the Strait: New Safe Passage Routes in Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization has officially announced the implementation of designated safe passage routes through the Strait of Hormuz. This decision requires coordination with Iran's Revolutionary Guards to ensure maritime safety, as reported by the Student News Network.

According to the organization, the established safe entry route for ships begins in the Sea of Oman and moves north towards Larak Island. This effort seeks to streamline maritime traffic and enhance the safety of vessels navigating this critical waterway.

The safe exit path has also been delineated, where ships should travel south of Larak Island and head towards the Sea of Oman. These measures aim to reduce navigational risks in one of the world's most strategic and heavily trafficked maritime corridors.

TRENDING

1
Roberto Velasco: Leading Mexico's Foreign Ministry at Crucial Trade Junction

Roberto Velasco: Leading Mexico's Foreign Ministry at Crucial Trade Junction

 Global
2
Federal Reserve Grapples with Interest Rate Decisions Amid Middle East Conflict

Federal Reserve Grapples with Interest Rate Decisions Amid Middle East Confl...

 Global
3
Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Review

Roberto Velasco Takes Helm as Mexico's New Foreign Minister Amid USMCA Revie...

 Global
4
Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Misunderstanding over U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026