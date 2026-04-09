Tragedy Strikes: Gunmen Attack Two Nigerian Villages

In a shocking turn of events, gunmen launched an assault on two villages in north-central Nigeria, resulting in the deaths of at least 20 people according to local residents. The attacks took place early Tuesday morning in Bagna and Erena, Shiroro area, approximately 250 kilometers from Abuja.

Locals explained that the attackers arrived on motorbikes and caught the communities by surprise as most were still asleep. Amid conflicting reports, the Niger state police confirmed the loss of two vigilantes and a driver, but locals insist the death toll was significantly higher.

This incident highlights the dire security situation in Nigeria, particularly in the north where various armed groups operate, kidnappings are commonplace, and disputes between different communities often escalate into deadly violence.