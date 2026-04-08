Trailblazers of Tomorrow: Celebrating Innovation at ET Now Business Conclave 2026

The ET Now Business Conclave and Awards 2026 in New Delhi spotlighted transformative leaders reshaping India's future. The event underscored advancements in fields ranging from Vedic sciences to AI-driven platforms.

Gide AI, led by Abhishek Gupta, received the Excellence in Career Guidance award, marking a milestone in its efforts to make career exploration accessible and impactful.

QuantumBot is redefining AI's business role by acting as a revenue engine rather than a support tool, while other awardees are making strides in areas like legal innovation and Vedic sciences, reflecting a rich tapestry of leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)