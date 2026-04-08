High-Stakes Showdown: Will Ackman's $64 Billion Universal Music Takeover Hit the Right Note?

Market analysts are at odds over whether the significant stakeholders of Universal Music Group (UMG) will back billionaire Bill Ackman's Pershing Square's $64 billion takeover proposal. The focus is on French tycoon Vincent Bolloré, whose next move remains crucial but unpredictable.

Vivendi, also under Bolloré's control, is critical in deciding whether to embrace a U.S. listing's potential value creation or maintain a larger share of company control. Together, they hold a substantial 32% of UMG shares but have yet to publicly react to the takeover bid.

Central to the outcome, the deal requires a two-thirds majority to proceed, hinging on Bolloré's support due to his double voting rights. Although Ackman indicates Bolloré's initial reaction was positive, the decision could prove pivotal for UMG's future trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)