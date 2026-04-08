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Telangana's Vision: Shaping the Future with CSR Funds

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy encourages corporate companies to allocate CSR funds towards community development in sectors like education, health, and water resources. By viewing CSR as a partnership rather than expenditure, Reddy aims to ensure significant contributions towards regional growth and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:07 IST
Telangana's Vision: Shaping the Future with CSR Funds
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Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of Telangana has called on corporate companies to direct their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds towards key sectors such as education, healthcare, and water resources.

During a meeting with corporate representatives, Reddy emphasized that CSR should be viewed as a societal partnership, not merely a financial obligation. He highlighted the essential role companies play in societal development, urging them to invest significantly back into the communities.

With a notably large student population in Hyderabad, the responsibility for quality education lies with both the government and private sector, according to Reddy. A Special Chief Secretary has been appointed to oversee the efficient allocation of CSR funds. Corporate representatives expressed their appreciation for the initiative and showed willingness to support sectors like education and heritage conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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