Navigating Tensions: Greece Opposes Iranian Strait Fees

In a strong statement on Wednesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared it unacceptable for ships to incur fees while crossing the Strait of Hormuz, a move proposed by Iran. The escalating Iran conflict has already impacted Gulf ports and disrupted global trade through the vital waterway, known for transporting a significant portion of the world's oil and gas.

Greece's merchant fleet, one of the world's largest by cargo capacity, stands directly affected by these developments. Amid ongoing ceasefire discussions between the U.S. and Israel, Iran has suggested imposing transit fees for safe passage. U.S. President Donald Trump has entertained the idea of a joint U.S.-Iran toll system, but the White House insists on unrestricted access as the primary goal.

Mitsotakis emphasized the longstanding tradition of free navigation in the strait, deeming any fee impositions as wholly unacceptable. "Such measures would establish a perilous precedent," he asserted. He also hinted at the need for a separate international agreement over strait operations, firmly opposing any financial burdens on shipping routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)