India's Strategic Maneuvering in Global Tides: Leadership and Innovation in Telecom

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia affirmed India's ability to manage current global instabilities through a matured democratic framework and strategic diplomacy. Addressing an AIMA event, he highlighted Indian vessels safely navigating the Strait of Hormuz amidst global energy market disruptions.

Scindia emphasized the government's substantial investment in the telecom sector, aiming to connect every village with broadband. With an allocation of over Rs 1.39 lakh crore, this initiative aims to revolutionize national connectivity, significantly boosting economic opportunities by potentially adding USD 1.5-2 trillion to GDP.

The Communications Minister also revealed plans to transform India's vast postal network into a global logistics powerhouse, leveraging its 1.6 lakh branches. Recent efforts have shown promise, with increased service delivery speeds and anticipated double-digit growth forecasted for the Department of Post by FY25-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)