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China and North Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Shifts

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Pyongyang to discuss strengthening ties with his North Korean counterpart, against the backdrop of improving China-North Korea relations post-pandemic. This visit aims to consolidate bilateral momentum, especially after Kim Jong Un's close engagements with Moscow and Beijing's growing economic exchanges with Pyongyang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 20:25 IST
China and North Korea: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Shifts
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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed Beijing's willingness to enhance ties with North Korea during his visit to Pyongyang, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. This visit marks China's intent to draw Pyongyang closer, following strained ties caused by the pandemic and North Korea's growing rapport with Moscow.

Wang's last visit as foreign minister was in 2019, and his new trip is deemed pivotal in advancing bilateral relations. He highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations, bound in history, urging for increased communication and collaboration to ensure regional stability and development.

This visit precedes an anticipated summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. It comes amid heightened political momentum, including Kim Jong Un's recent visit to Beijing and increased economic exchanges, signaling a significant shift in regional dynamics.

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