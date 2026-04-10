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Steel Exchange India's Strategic Deleveraging Advances

Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) has made significant strides in its debt reduction strategy, repaying approximately ₹28 Crores over two quarters. This financial discipline aims to enhance cash flow, reduce finance costs, and support growth. The firm's commitment underscores operational strength and prudent capital allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:06 IST
Steel Exchange India's Strategic Deleveraging Advances
Steel Exchange India Reports Rs 28 Crore Debt Repayment Over Two Quarters. Image Credit: ANI
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Visakhapatnam, April 10: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: INE503B01021, BSE: 534748), a prominent player in Southern India's steel industry known for its 'SIMHADRI TMT' brand, has made notable advancements in its debt reduction endeavors.

In September 2025, the company utilized various credit facilities, including term loans and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), to bolster its growth strategy. Demonstrating a commitment to stringent financial discipline, SEIL has effectively repaid around ₹28 Crores across the last two quarters. Between October 2025 and March 2026, the firm executed a scheduled Partial Redemption, with ₹21.43 Crores directed towards clearing term loans and ₹7.09 Crores allocated to NCDs.

This consistent financial improvement underscores SEIL's enhanced cash flow generation, strategic capital management, and focus on strengthening its financial stance. These ongoing deleveraging efforts are poised to lower finance costs and grant the flexibility to explore growth avenues in a cost-efficient manner. Reflecting on this progress, SEIL management stated: 'Our commitment to debt reduction highlights the robustness of our operations and our dedication to a sustainable financial framework. We remain focused on disciplined capital allocation while pursuing core business growth.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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