Steel Exchange India Marches Forward with Major Debt Reduction

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh – In a significant stride towards financial stability, Steel Exchange India Limited, a prominent steel manufacturer in South India, reported a notable development in its effort to reduce debt.

The company, known for its TMT rebars under the 'SIMHADRI TMT' brand, disclosed that it had borrowed funds in September 2025 to boost operational capabilities. Over the past two quarters, Steel Exchange India Limited has repaid approximately ₹28 crores, including ₹21.43 crores in term loans and ₹7.09 crores in Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), reflecting its commitment to financial discipline.

This progress emphasizes the company's robust cash flow, strategic capital allocation, and enhanced financial resilience. Management remains steadfast in its focus on reducing finance costs and maintaining flexibility for growth. Steel Exchange India's strategy is poised to sustain its core businesses while strengthening its financial foundation.