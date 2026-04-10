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Steel Exchange India Marches Forward with Major Debt Reduction

Steel Exchange India Limited announces a major milestone in its debt reduction efforts, repaying approximately ₹28 crores in the last two quarters. This strategic move underscores the company's focus on financial discipline and positions it for future growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:54 IST
Steel Exchange India Marches Forward with Major Debt Reduction
Steel Exchange India Reports Rs 28 Crore Debt Repayment Over Two Quarters. Image Credit: ANI
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Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh – In a significant stride towards financial stability, Steel Exchange India Limited, a prominent steel manufacturer in South India, reported a notable development in its effort to reduce debt.

The company, known for its TMT rebars under the 'SIMHADRI TMT' brand, disclosed that it had borrowed funds in September 2025 to boost operational capabilities. Over the past two quarters, Steel Exchange India Limited has repaid approximately ₹28 crores, including ₹21.43 crores in term loans and ₹7.09 crores in Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), reflecting its commitment to financial discipline.

This progress emphasizes the company's robust cash flow, strategic capital allocation, and enhanced financial resilience. Management remains steadfast in its focus on reducing finance costs and maintaining flexibility for growth. Steel Exchange India's strategy is poised to sustain its core businesses while strengthening its financial foundation.

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