Prime Fresh Ltd. Surpasses Growth Milestones with 37% Revenue Surge

Prime Fresh Limited, an integrated agriculture value chain company, has reported impressive growth in its Q3 FY26 financial performance, showcasing a 37% increase in revenue reaching ₹743 Mn compared to the previous year. Based in Ahmedabad, the company specializes in post-harvest supply chain management and operates across multiple states in India.

Founder and Whole Time Director, Mr. Hiren Ghelani, attributes the company's strong performance to focused efforts on operational efficiency and consolidation. Profit After Tax saw a 156% year-on-year increase to ₹47 Mn, reflecting superior cost control and strategic growth in the F&V services business.

The company's strategy includes enhancing supply chain precision and farmer empowerment through partnerships and projects such as the Nashik Cluster Development. With plans for automation and geographic expansion, Prime Fresh is poised to advance into a new growth phase by FY28.