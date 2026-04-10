CIL Navigates Rising Costs to Keep Coal Prices Affordable

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is grappling with a surge in operational costs driven by skyrocketing prices of crucial materials like explosives and industrial diesel. Despite these financial pressures, the company pledges to continue supplying coal at affordable rates to its consumers.

As the largest coal producer in India, supplying over 80% of the country's total coal output, CIL has opted to absorb the cost increases internally. This decision steers clear of passing them onto consumers, a move that would likely trigger a cascading price effect across the economy.

CIL reports that the cost of ammonium nitrate, a primary component in explosives, has risen sharply, coupled with a significant hike in industrial diesel prices. Despite a slight drop in production, the company is proactively countering these challenges by adjusting auction strategies to maintain consistent coal availability at reasonable prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)