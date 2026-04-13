Revving Up India's Auto Industry: Government Strategies to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges

The Indian government has reported no serious shortages in LPG supply for auto component manufacturers, said Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries, during an inter-ministerial briefing on West Asia developments.

The ministry is actively coordinating with the Auto Component Manufacturers Association to maintain stable gas supplies and advocating for cleaner fuels like electric furnaces and PNG. The government emphasizes the need for alternative fuels and electric vehicles under schemes like PM E-DRIVE and PLI auto, strengthening the supply chain for AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

Efforts include enhancing indigenous production through schemes for rare earth magnets while extending subsidy periods for e-rickshaws and e-scooters. This approach aims to address supply chain challenges from the West Asia crisis and boost the country's automotive resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)