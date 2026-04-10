Inflation Spike Looms as Gas Prices Soar
Inflation is expected to rise sharply due to soaring gas prices, posing challenges for the Federal Reserve and the White House. Economists predict consumer prices will see significant increases in March, impacting various industries and potentially slowing economic growth amidst a weaker job market and consumer spending.
- Country:
- United States
Soaring gas prices are anticipated to drive a significant spike in inflation when the government reports consumer prices for March this Friday, creating nerves for inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve and complicating political challenges for the White House.
Economists estimate that inflation rose to 3.4% in March compared to a year ago, marking a sharp increase from February's 2.4%. Monthly, prices are forecast to have risen 0.9% from the previous month, potentially the most considerable monthly rise since 2022. This increase comes amid a period where inflation had shown signs of stabilizing since last fall.
The substantial rise in inflation, far surpassing the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, is prompting debates within the Federal Reserve regarding future interest rate adjustments. Most officials are expected to hold the key interest rate at about 3.6%, monitoring economic developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kevin Warsh Set to Take Reins as Federal Reserve Chairman
Inflation Surge Sparks Rift in Mexico's Central Bank Over Interest Rates
Federal Reserve Grapples with Interest Rate Decisions Amid Middle East Conflict
Low interest rates may continue for long time, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra while briefing media.
Sanjay Malhotra Asserts Confidence in Sustained Low Interest Rates