Inflation Spike Looms as Gas Prices Soar

Soaring gas prices are anticipated to drive a significant spike in inflation when the government reports consumer prices for March this Friday, creating nerves for inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve and complicating political challenges for the White House.

Economists estimate that inflation rose to 3.4% in March compared to a year ago, marking a sharp increase from February's 2.4%. Monthly, prices are forecast to have risen 0.9% from the previous month, potentially the most considerable monthly rise since 2022. This increase comes amid a period where inflation had shown signs of stabilizing since last fall.

The substantial rise in inflation, far surpassing the Federal Reserve's target of 2%, is prompting debates within the Federal Reserve regarding future interest rate adjustments. Most officials are expected to hold the key interest rate at about 3.6%, monitoring economic developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)