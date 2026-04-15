Left Menu

NBFCs Shift to Bank Borrowings Amid Lower Interest Rates in FY27

In FY27, Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are expected to increasingly rely on bank borrowings due to lower interest rates, as projected by Crisil Ratings. This shift comes amid elevated bond yields and geopolitical uncertainties affecting external commercial borrowings, highlighting the need for diversified funding strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:23 IST
NBFCs Shift to Bank Borrowings Amid Lower Interest Rates in FY27
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are anticipated to increase their reliance on bank borrowings in FY27 as lower interest rates make this option more attractive, a recent report by Crisil Ratings suggests. Currently accounting for 43% of their borrowing mix, bank lending is projected to rise to as much as 45% by the end of this fiscal year.

This shift towards bank borrowings is attributed to persistently low lending rates in the bank market, as opposed to rising bond yields, which have made debt capital market issuances less favorable for NBFCs. The agency indicated that while bond yields initially fell during the last fiscal, they escalated in the latter half, further tilting the balance toward bank loans.

Additionally, the market for external commercial borrowings is also subdued due to ongoing geopolitical tensions and exchange rate volatility. Under these circumstances, NBFCs may look towards securitisation to meet their funding requirements. Crisil Ratings emphasized the importance of diversifying funding sources to maintain growth and optimize costs, considering the fluctuating economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Brace for Corporate Earnings Amid Market Risks

Investors Brace for Corporate Earnings Amid Market Risks

 Global
2
EU Launches Age Verification App to Protect Children Online

EU Launches Age Verification App to Protect Children Online

 Belgium
3
Diplomatic Path: Extending the US-Iran Ceasefire

Diplomatic Path: Extending the US-Iran Ceasefire

 United Arab Emirates
4
Political Whirlwind: Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Land Deal Controversy

Political Whirlwind: Robert Vadra Faces Charges in Land Deal Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026