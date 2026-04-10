Bridging Boundaries: CII's Economic Diplomacy

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation is currently visiting China with a mission to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Led by CII President Rajiv Memani, this visit follows a five-year diplomatic hiatus due to tensions in Eastern Ladakh. The delegation is seeking to capitalize on India's ongoing economic transformation initiatives like Viksit Bharat and Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

The interaction emphasized India's strengths in manufacturing, green technologies, and digital infrastructure, proposing India-China partnerships to globalize supply chains and foster technological cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)