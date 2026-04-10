Smartwings Takes Off: Reviving Routes to Tel Aviv
Czech airline Smartwings has announced the relaunch of its regular flights to Tel Aviv, starting April 15, with seven flights per week. The airline will monitor security conditions and adhere to official guidance. This development follows the acquisition of Smartwings by Turkey's Pegasus Airlines last December.
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Czech airline Smartwings is set to resume its regular flights to Tel Aviv starting April 15. The airline announced this move on Friday, reviving a crucial route amid evolving geopolitical conditions.
Smartwings will operate seven flights per week to the Israeli city, while closely monitoring the prevailing security situation. The airline emphasized its commitment to following the guidance from relevant authorities to ensure passenger safety.
The resumption comes after Turkey's Pegasus Airlines agreed to acquire Smartwings in December last year, marking a significant expansion in routes and operational capacity for the airline.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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