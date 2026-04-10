Electric Vehicle Surge in Delhi: A Green Shift

In the national capital of Delhi, electric vehicle (EV) registrations surged dramatically by 29% during the 2025–26 fiscal year, according to data analyzed by independent research body Envirocatalysts. The increase in EV registrations, from 83,512 in 2024–25 to 1.07 lakh in 2025–26, highlights a shift towards cleaner transportation options.

The growth is attributed to a favorable EV policy and changing consumer preferences. However, despite this shift, conventional vehicles using petrol and CNG still hold a significant share of the market. Petrol and ethanol-blended vehicles dominated with a 73.1% share, while EVs accounted for 12.7% of total registrations.

Expectations for future growth are high, with anticipated government incentives, including scrappage-linked benefits for older vehicles and continued tax exemptions for EV buyers, potentially enhancing the affordability and appeal of electric mobility and further decreasing reliance on traditional fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)