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Bus-Lorry Collision Injures 32 in Koyilandy

A bus carrying Malabar Special Police personnel collided with a container lorry at Koyilandy, injuring 32 people. The accident occurred on a National Highway stretch. The injured were treated and discharged, ensuring smooth traffic flow after the vehicles were cleared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:25 IST
Bus-Lorry Collision Injures 32 in Koyilandy
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  • India

A bus carrying personnel from the Malabar Special Police collided with a container lorry at Koyilandy on a National Highway stretch, leaving 32 individuals injured, including policemen, on Saturday.

The incident took place as the bus was returning from election duty around 12.30 am. According to police reports, the collision led to injuries among 27 policemen and five others, who were promptly taken to nearby hospitals for preliminary medical treatment.

The vehicles were swiftly removed from the road to facilitate unhindered traffic flow. All injured individuals were later discharged after receiving necessary medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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