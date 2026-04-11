Tragic Collision: High-Speed Crash Claims Three Lives

A tragic motorcycle collision on GT Road in Uttaripura, Bilhaur resulted in the deaths of three young men. The incident happened on a sharp turn late Friday, with both motorcycles speeding head-on into each other.

Locals quickly alerted authorities, and the victims were rushed to the Community Health Centre Shivrajpur. However, Raghuvar (21), Jatin alias Bihari (20), and Om (23) were pronounced dead upon arrival. Injured survivors include Rahul (20), who remains in critical condition, and Kavita (22), who was discharged after minor treatment.

Initial investigations suggest that overspeeding and a failure to wear helmets contributed to the accident. The motorcycles are under police custody as further legal actions proceed, pending a formal complaint.