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Tragic Collision: High-Speed Crash Claims Three Lives

Three youths died and two were injured in a high-speed motorcycle collision in Bilhaur. The accident occurred on GT Road at a sharp turn. The victims were rushed to a health center, but three were declared dead. Overspeeding and lack of helmets are investigated as factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:50 IST
Tragic Collision: High-Speed Crash Claims Three Lives
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  • Country:
  • India

A tragic motorcycle collision on GT Road in Uttaripura, Bilhaur resulted in the deaths of three young men. The incident happened on a sharp turn late Friday, with both motorcycles speeding head-on into each other.

Locals quickly alerted authorities, and the victims were rushed to the Community Health Centre Shivrajpur. However, Raghuvar (21), Jatin alias Bihari (20), and Om (23) were pronounced dead upon arrival. Injured survivors include Rahul (20), who remains in critical condition, and Kavita (22), who was discharged after minor treatment.

Initial investigations suggest that overspeeding and a failure to wear helmets contributed to the accident. The motorcycles are under police custody as further legal actions proceed, pending a formal complaint.

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