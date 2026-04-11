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Special Night Trains Herald Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations

The Central Railway is set to operate four special suburban trains during the night of April 13-14, facilitating commuter movement for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. These trains will run on the Main and Harbour Lines, ensuring seamless transportation to Mumbai, where people gather at Chaityabhoomi to honor Dr Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:55 IST
Special Night Trains Herald Dr Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations
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The Central Railway has announced the launch of four special suburban trains to aid commuters celebrating Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti in Mumbai. These trains will operate during the night of April 13 and continue into the early morning hours of April 14, officials revealed on Saturday.

The special services will be available on both the Main Line and Harbour Line, ensuring the thousands of visitors reaching Mumbai for the festivities can travel smoothly. On the Main Line, a train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1.30 am and reach Kalyan by 3.00 am, while another train will run in the reverse direction.

Similarly, on the Harbour Line, the trains will operate between CSMT and Panvel during these late-night hours. This initiative aims to accommodate the lakhs of followers who converge at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, marking the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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