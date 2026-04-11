Purabi Dairy's Sweeping Growth: A Testament to Assam's Dairy Expansion

The West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Ltd, better known as WAMUL and the force behind Purabi Dairy, has announced a significant uptick in its financial performance. In the fiscal year 2025-26, the cooperative saw a 33% increase in turnover, reaching Rs 400 crore, a considerable rise from Rs 306 crore the previous year.

Driving this growth is WAMUL's broadening farmer network, now over 58,000 strong, and enhanced milk procurement processes, peaking at over 2 lakh litres per day. The cooperative further solidified its infrastructure with the establishment of 900 new Dairy Cooperative Societies and 11 additional Bulk Milk Cooling Centres, underpinning Purabi Dairy's expansion strategy.

Purabi's proactive approach extends to product diversification and regional market penetration. Innovations in its product lineup, including ice cream and flavoured milk, alongside expanding its geographical footprint, underscore its responsive strategy to evolving consumer demands. Future capacity enhancements are set to align with the Assam Dairy Development Plan's expansive vision.