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Rajasthan's Auto Sector Drive: A Path to Economic Growth

The Rajasthan government is opening opportunities in the automobile sector, boosting the state's economy. At the 'Vyapar Rajasthan 2026' program, key stakeholders discussed improving the auto retail sector through technology and policy. Emphasis was on regulatory readiness, digital innovation, and industry-government collaboration for a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:22 IST
Rajasthan's Auto Sector Drive: A Path to Economic Growth
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Rajasthan's government is driving robust economic growth through the automobile sector, as highlighted at the 'Vyapar Rajasthan 2026' event. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the sector's vital role in employment and investment.

The program, organized by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), brought together dealers, manufacturers, financial bodies, and policymakers. Discussions amplified the need for improved regulatory frameworks and digital innovations to advance the state's auto retail landscape.

The event also addressed labor code implementations, the application of artificial intelligence in operations, and road safety. These discussions are poised to fortify Rajasthan's automobile industry, paving the way for a future-ready ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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