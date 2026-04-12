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Dublin Gridlock: Farmers and Drivers Protest Against Fuel Price Surge

Irish police have cleared central Dublin of tractors and trucks after a five-day protest against surging fuel prices. Protesters took action after a significant hike in diesel costs linked to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Despite public support, the government refuses negotiations with demonstrators directly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 12-04-2026 13:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 13:40 IST
Dublin Gridlock: Farmers and Drivers Protest Against Fuel Price Surge
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  • Ireland

In a significant move to ease congestion, Irish police cleared central Dublin of tractors and trucks, ending a five-day blockade protesting surging fuel prices. Demonstrators had employed heavy machinery to impede oil refineries, ports, and roads, resulting in severe transport disruption across the nation.

This action was driven by anger over a more than 20% increase in diesel prices related to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The blockades left about a third of Ireland's petrol stations without fuel, prompting Finance Minister Simon Harris to label the situation a 'very dangerous moment.'

While the government remains firm in its refusal to engage directly with protesters – comprised of farmers, drivers, and contractors – talks are ongoing with industry groups to address fuel cost impacts. Public sentiment, as reflected in a Sunday Independent poll, leans in favor of the protesters, though governing party supporters largely oppose them.

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