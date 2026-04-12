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Beed-Parli Vaijnath Railway Project: A Gamechanger for Regional Connectivity

Beed Collector Vivek Johnson has been actively resolving land acquisition issues for the Beed-Parli Vaijnath railway corridor project, set to connect Beed district with major economic hubs. The project, crucial for regional development, is expected to be expedited following recent on-the-spot resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:42 IST
Beed-Parli Vaijnath Railway Project: A Gamechanger for Regional Connectivity
  • Country:
  • India

Beed Collector Vivek Johnson has been at the forefront of tackling land acquisition challenges in the Beed-Parli Vaijnath railway corridor project. The collector's inspection of Wadwani, Dharur, and Parli tehsils aimed to clear current bottlenecks.

Johnson's visit brought together railway, district, and state officials to address technical issues that had halted land acquisition processes. This project promises to connect Beed district with Mumbai and Pune, enhancing regional economic access.

With the resolution of land-related grievances, officials have confirmed clearance for the project's railway alignment. Johnson has urged railways to prioritize and complete critical technical operations before the monsoon, marking a significant step forward for the district's accessibility and development.

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