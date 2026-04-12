Beed-Parli Vaijnath Railway Project: A Gamechanger for Regional Connectivity

Beed Collector Vivek Johnson has been at the forefront of tackling land acquisition challenges in the Beed-Parli Vaijnath railway corridor project. The collector's inspection of Wadwani, Dharur, and Parli tehsils aimed to clear current bottlenecks.

Johnson's visit brought together railway, district, and state officials to address technical issues that had halted land acquisition processes. This project promises to connect Beed district with Mumbai and Pune, enhancing regional economic access.

With the resolution of land-related grievances, officials have confirmed clearance for the project's railway alignment. Johnson has urged railways to prioritize and complete critical technical operations before the monsoon, marking a significant step forward for the district's accessibility and development.