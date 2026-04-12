Delhi's Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Elevated Roads and Metro Expansion

The Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure proposal featuring the construction of a 19.2-km elevated road running along the Yamuna, stretching from Wazirabad to DND.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the significance of these developments, aiming to streamline both road and metro networks across the bustling capital city, in a recent high-level review meeting with senior transport and infrastructure officials, including Delhi Metro Rail Corporation leaders.

With metro network expansions and integrated road projects on the front burner, highlighted by the planned completion of crucial corridors before December 2026 and more projects set to finish by 2029, the move promises to enhance transportation efficiency and alleviate congestion within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)