Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Elevated Roads and Metro Expansion

The Delhi government plans a 19.2-km elevated road along Yamuna and multiple flyovers. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reviewed the Delhi Metro's progress, with major expansions underway and targets set for completion by 2029. The infrastructure aims to enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and support a modern transport system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:45 IST
Delhi's Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Elevated Roads and Metro Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure proposal featuring the construction of a 19.2-km elevated road running along the Yamuna, stretching from Wazirabad to DND.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the significance of these developments, aiming to streamline both road and metro networks across the bustling capital city, in a recent high-level review meeting with senior transport and infrastructure officials, including Delhi Metro Rail Corporation leaders.

With metro network expansions and integrated road projects on the front burner, highlighted by the planned completion of crucial corridors before December 2026 and more projects set to finish by 2029, the move promises to enhance transportation efficiency and alleviate congestion within the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnath Singh Honors Martyr Family & Celebrates Heritage

Rajnath Singh Honors Martyr Family & Celebrates Heritage

 India
2
Echoes of Defiance: Iran's Standoff with the US Over Nuclear Negotiations

Echoes of Defiance: Iran's Standoff with the US Over Nuclear Negotiations

 Iran
3
Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation

Nari Shakti Vandan: Paving the Path for 33% Women's Reservation

 India
4
Midnight Rescue: Stopping Child Trafficking En Route to Maharashtra

Midnight Rescue: Stopping Child Trafficking En Route to Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026