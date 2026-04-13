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Indian Markets Tumble Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Indian equity markets faced a steep decline after the US imposed a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, igniting concerns over global oil supply disruptions. The Sensex dropped significantly, reflecting rising global risk aversion due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 11:06 IST
Indian Markets Tumble Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
NSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Indian equity markets witnessed a dramatic drop on Monday morning as the BSE Sensex plunged to 76,135.92 points, marking a decrease of 1,414.33 points or 1.82%. Concurrently, the NSE Nifty 50 fell by 407 points to 23,643.60 at 9:15 AM. This marked a significant sell-off in key indices amidst heightened global risk aversion, which was fueled by volatile US-Iran negotiations. President Trump's proclamation of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has exacerbated these tensions.

The announcement led to a sharp spike in crude oil prices, which surged back above $105 per barrel, heightening immediate inflationary fears for the Indian economy. The Indian rupee also declined by 66 paisa against the US dollar, settling at Rs 93.35 per USD. Market experts like Ajay Bagga emphasized the need for caution for Indian investors, suggesting market stabilization might occur once the US market opens.

Energy public sector undertakings also saw downturns, with Coal India, NTPC, and ONGC experiencing drops in their stock prices. Prominent market figures warned of persisting inflation and economic slowdowns, accentuated by a reported shortfall in global oil supply and increased costs per barrel. The fragility of the global markets is reflected in the noticeable risk-off sentiment that has taken root following the escalation in geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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