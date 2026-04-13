Expanding Horizons: Jio and Bank of Baroda Launch 'bob World Lite' for Feature Phone Users

In a strategic move to democratize digital banking, Reliance Jio and Bank of Baroda have jointly launched 'bob World Lite', an innovative mobile banking application tailored for feature phone users. The app, specifically developed for JioPhone Prima 4G devices, promises to expand digital banking services across India's semi-urban and rural regions.

Designed to operate seamlessly on feature phones, 'bob World Lite' stands out with its lightweight, low-bandwidth architecture, providing secure and accessible banking services. The app will be pre-installed on all JioPhone Prima 4G devices, while existing users can download it via JioStore, making everyday banking functions like payments and transfers universally accessible.

This partnership is a significant step aligning with the Government of India's vision for financial inclusion. It leverages Jio's digital reach and Bank of Baroda's extensive network to bridge gaps in digital access. Leaders from both organizations emphasize the initiative's potential in broadening user bases and deepening customer engagement with simple, anytime banking solutions.