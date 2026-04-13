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Expanding Horizons: Jio and Bank of Baroda Launch 'bob World Lite' for Feature Phone Users

Reliance Jio and Bank of Baroda have introduced 'bob World Lite', a mobile banking app for JioPhone Prima 4G feature phones, to extend digital banking access in India, aligning with governmental financial inclusion goals. This initiative aims to enhance financial services for users in semi-urban and rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:15 IST
Expanding Horizons: Jio and Bank of Baroda Launch 'bob World Lite' for Feature Phone Users
Reliance Jio partners with Bank of Baroda to launch 'bob World Lite' on feature phones (Photo-Bank of Baroda). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to democratize digital banking, Reliance Jio and Bank of Baroda have jointly launched 'bob World Lite', an innovative mobile banking application tailored for feature phone users. The app, specifically developed for JioPhone Prima 4G devices, promises to expand digital banking services across India's semi-urban and rural regions.

Designed to operate seamlessly on feature phones, 'bob World Lite' stands out with its lightweight, low-bandwidth architecture, providing secure and accessible banking services. The app will be pre-installed on all JioPhone Prima 4G devices, while existing users can download it via JioStore, making everyday banking functions like payments and transfers universally accessible.

This partnership is a significant step aligning with the Government of India's vision for financial inclusion. It leverages Jio's digital reach and Bank of Baroda's extensive network to bridge gaps in digital access. Leaders from both organizations emphasize the initiative's potential in broadening user bases and deepening customer engagement with simple, anytime banking solutions.

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