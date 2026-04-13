Hyderabad: India's Rising Star in Global Technology and Business

Hyderabad has firmly positioned itself as a dynamic hub for technology and business in Asia. Known historically for its rich culture, the city is now a global center for innovation, life sciences, and corporate investment. This shift underscores Telangana's potential as a major economic player.

Recent developments have demonstrated increasing corporate faith in the city. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Telangana secured investment commitments exceeding USD 4.37 billion. Microsoft's planned USD 1.93 billion data center and Google's expansive campus highlight a trend of multinationals establishing a presence in Hyderabad.

The rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has been pivotal in this transformation, with 355 such centers employing over 300,000 professionals. Infrastructure advancements, including the Metro Rail expansion and commercial office affordability, further cement Hyderabad's status as a preferred destination for global business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)