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Hyderabad: India's Rising Star in Global Technology and Business

Hyderabad has emerged as a leading hub for global technology and business, attracting significant investment, particularly in Global Capability Centres. Key infrastructure developments and relatively lower commercial rents enhance its appeal. The city has recorded substantial growth, including a 64% increase in residential property values since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:41 IST
Hyderabad: India's Rising Star in Global Technology and Business
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Hyderabad has firmly positioned itself as a dynamic hub for technology and business in Asia. Known historically for its rich culture, the city is now a global center for innovation, life sciences, and corporate investment. This shift underscores Telangana's potential as a major economic player.

Recent developments have demonstrated increasing corporate faith in the city. At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Telangana secured investment commitments exceeding USD 4.37 billion. Microsoft's planned USD 1.93 billion data center and Google's expansive campus highlight a trend of multinationals establishing a presence in Hyderabad.

The rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has been pivotal in this transformation, with 355 such centers employing over 300,000 professionals. Infrastructure advancements, including the Metro Rail expansion and commercial office affordability, further cement Hyderabad's status as a preferred destination for global business operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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