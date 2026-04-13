Tragic Road Accident in Central Delhi: Truck Driver Apprehended

In a heartbreaking incident in central Delhi, police have detained a truck driver linked to a fatal accident that took the life of a young girl, aged 11. The accused, identified as Mohit Dalal, 27, was arrested after authorities conducted thorough investigations.

The incident initially reported as involving a bus, was determined to have involved a truck after detailed examination by the police team. Dalal was operating the vehicle during the tragic incident near Shadipur Depot.

The truck, along with other associated vehicles, has been seized for further scrutiny. Although Dalal has been released on police bail post-legal formalities, the investigation continues to uncover the sequence of events that led to the fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)