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Tragic Road Accident in Central Delhi: Truck Driver Apprehended

A truck driver, Mohit Dalal, has been arrested in Delhi following a fatal road accident that killed an 11-year-old girl. Initially thought to involve a bus, police clarified the vehicle was a truck. Dalal was released on bail, and investigations are ongoing to determine the accident's exact causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 16:28 IST
Tragic Road Accident in Central Delhi: Truck Driver Apprehended
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In a heartbreaking incident in central Delhi, police have detained a truck driver linked to a fatal accident that took the life of a young girl, aged 11. The accused, identified as Mohit Dalal, 27, was arrested after authorities conducted thorough investigations.

The incident initially reported as involving a bus, was determined to have involved a truck after detailed examination by the police team. Dalal was operating the vehicle during the tragic incident near Shadipur Depot.

The truck, along with other associated vehicles, has been seized for further scrutiny. Although Dalal has been released on police bail post-legal formalities, the investigation continues to uncover the sequence of events that led to the fatal accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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