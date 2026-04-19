Left Menu

Punjab Enacts Stricter Penalties for Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

The Punjab government has enacted a new law that imposes stricter penalties for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib, following Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's assent. The bill, aimed at deterring 'beadbi' (sacrilege), imposes sentences ranging from seven years to life imprisonment with hefty fines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:31 IST
Punjab Enacts Stricter Penalties for Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive legislative move, Punjab has enacted the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, following approval from Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the new law that prescribes stringent punishments, including life imprisonment, for sacrilege against the holy scripture.

The bill, unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13, introduces severe penalties ranging from seven to 20 years of imprisonment, and fines from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, based on the nature of the offence. The aim is to uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib and address the demands for tougher consequences against such offences.

The legislation was prompted by community pressures for stronger protective measures of Sikh religious texts. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the Bill's importance to ensure peace and communal harmony, while opposition figures insist on realistic enforcement to deter future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC snatching reservation of OBCs, trying to provide it to Muslims: PM at poll rally in Bengal's Medinipur.

TMC snatching reservation of OBCs, trying to provide it to Muslims: PM at po...

 India
2
Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

Tragic Drowning Incident Shocks Village

 India
3
Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

Screen Time Surge: Impact on Child Behavior

 India
4
Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026