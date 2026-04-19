Punjab Enacts Stricter Penalties for Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib
The Punjab government has enacted a new law that imposes stricter penalties for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib, following Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's assent. The bill, aimed at deterring 'beadbi' (sacrilege), imposes sentences ranging from seven years to life imprisonment with hefty fines.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive legislative move, Punjab has enacted the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, following approval from Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the new law that prescribes stringent punishments, including life imprisonment, for sacrilege against the holy scripture.
The bill, unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13, introduces severe penalties ranging from seven to 20 years of imprisonment, and fines from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 25 lakh, based on the nature of the offence. The aim is to uphold the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib and address the demands for tougher consequences against such offences.
The legislation was prompted by community pressures for stronger protective measures of Sikh religious texts. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasized the Bill's importance to ensure peace and communal harmony, while opposition figures insist on realistic enforcement to deter future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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