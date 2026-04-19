Illegal Injection Consignment Seized in Gurugram Raid
A vehicle carrying thousands of injections for weight loss and diabetes treatment was seized by Drug Control Department officials in Gurugram. An employee of a company, Hampert, was allegedly supplying the injections illegally. The authenticity of these costly injections is under investigation, and potential counterfeit charges are being considered.
- Country:
- India
In a significant raid on Sunday, the Drug Control Department seized a vehicle transporting thousands of injections intended for weight loss and diabetes treatment in Gurugram's DLF Phase 4.
Officials revealed that Hampert company employee Muzzamil was intercepted and arrested following tips of unauthorized distribution. The injections, discovered during the vehicle search, were priced between Rs 13,000 and Rs 25,000 per dose.
The Drug Control Department is presently scrutinizing the packaging and authenticity of the injections, sourced from Delhi's Bhagirath Palace market. Counterfeit claims could lead to severe consequences for those involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)