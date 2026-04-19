States do not get investments if there is 'bhoy' (fear), factories are established only if there is 'bharosa' (trust): PM in Bengal.
PTI | Purulia | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:33 IST
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- India
States do not get investments if there is 'bhoy' (fear), factories are established only if there is 'bharosa' (trust): PM in Bengal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Bengal
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