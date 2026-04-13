Saina Sahni: Pioneering a Sustainable Shift in Event Management

Saina Sahni, the visionary founder of Zirow, a zero-waste event management company, has been lauded for her innovations with the 'ET Young Changemaker - Women in Sustainability' award at the ET Women Conclave 2026, hosted by The Times of India. Her initiative aims to bring sustainability to the forefront of the event industry.

Sahni's efforts come at a crucial time when large-scale events often lead to substantial environmental waste. Zirow is transforming event planning by minimizing waste and promoting eco-friendly alternatives. Her platform offers practical solutions for organizations to adopt sustainable practices, ensuring eco-conscious events without diminishing the overall experience.

Through thoughtful innovation, Sahni is changing mindsets, encouraging brands and individuals to consider their environmental impact. Her collaborative approach with clients and partners seamlessly integrates sustainability into event planning, demonstrating that responsible choices can go hand-in-hand with impactful experiences.

In response to her award, Saina Sahni expressed, "It is truly an honor to receive the 'ET Young Changemaker - Women in Sustainability' award. Sustainability should be a standard, not an alternative. Through Zirow, our goal is to raise awareness and provide solutions that facilitate responsible decision-making across industries."

Sahni's impact extends beyond event management; she actively advocates for sustainable living and believes that collective efforts can drive significant environmental change. Her recognition at the ET Women Conclave underscores her growing influence in the sustainability sector and her contribution to a greener future.