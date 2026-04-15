Paper Pouches: Eco-Friendly Packaging's Unexpected Rise Amidst War

A South Korean company, Yonwoo, specializing in eco-friendly packaging, reports a surge in demand for its paper-based products as geopolitical tensions in Iran impact the supply of plastics.

The conflict has caused plastic prices to soar, resulting in heightened interest in sustainable packaging, especially from firms already committed to environmental responsibility. This trend is reshaping packaging practices in Asia, a region heavily reliant on plastics.

While some businesses pivot to alternatives, there are warnings of potential shortages, pressuring companies to rethink product presentation amid ongoing market uncertainties.