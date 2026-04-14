Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: A New Era of Eco-Friendly Development

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is redefining economic development by integrating significant ecological considerations. Highlighted by Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor, the project saved over 34,000 trees and promotes ecological balance alongside infrastructure growth.

Spanning 213 km, the expressway's innovation lies in its preservation of the Shivalik Forest Division, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, and the Dehradun Forest Division, ensuring unhampered wildlife movement through an array of passages and tunnels designed for their safe transit.

This strategic infrastructure project not only shortens travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just two and a half hours but also bolsters regional tourism, trade, and employment, marking a significant stride in balancing development with environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)