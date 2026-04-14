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Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: A New Era of Eco-Friendly Development

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway sets a new standard in eco-conscious infrastructure by incorporating Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor. Spanning 213 km, it conserves biodiversity with minimal tree felling and includes a comprehensive wildlife protection system, promoting both ecological conservation and economic growth in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 18:06 IST
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: A New Era of Eco-Friendly Development
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The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is redefining economic development by integrating significant ecological considerations. Highlighted by Asia's longest elevated wildlife corridor, the project saved over 34,000 trees and promotes ecological balance alongside infrastructure growth.

Spanning 213 km, the expressway's innovation lies in its preservation of the Shivalik Forest Division, Rajaji Tiger Reserve, and the Dehradun Forest Division, ensuring unhampered wildlife movement through an array of passages and tunnels designed for their safe transit.

This strategic infrastructure project not only shortens travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to just two and a half hours but also bolsters regional tourism, trade, and employment, marking a significant stride in balancing development with environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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