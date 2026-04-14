India Charts Roadmap for Fertilizer Self-Reliance: NAAS Calls for Policy Shift, Innovation and Sustainable Practices

In a decisive push toward reducing import dependence and promoting sustainable agriculture, the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) convened a high-level Brainstorming Session (BSS) to develop a comprehensive roadmap for achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in fertilizers.

The session brought together stakeholders from government departments, academia, the fertilizer industry, and farmer groups, reflecting a broad consensus on the urgent need to transform India’s fertilizer ecosystem.

Fertilizer Self-Reliance Critical to ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’

Addressing the media after the session, Dr M.L. Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Director General of ICAR, and President of NAAS, emphasized that fertilizer self-reliance is central to India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He noted that while fertilizers played a transformative role during the Green Revolution, the current challenge lies in:

Declining fertilizer use efficiency (NUE)

Indiscriminate and imbalanced application

Growing environmental and soil health concerns

With India consuming nearly 33 million tonnes of fertilizers annually, a significant portion of which is imported, reducing dependency has become a strategic and economic imperative.

Multi-Pronged Strategy: Short, Medium and Long-Term

Experts at the session recommended a multi-layered strategy combining policy reforms, scientific innovation, and behavioural change.

Key pillars of the proposed roadmap include:

Short-term measures: Promoting balanced fertilizer use and farmer awareness

Medium-term strategies: Strengthening soil health initiatives and improving extension systems

Long-term solutions: Advancing research, innovation, and alternative nutrient sources

Dr Jat stressed that initiatives such as Soil Health Cards, need-based fertilizer application, and farmer education are crucial for immediate impact.

Leveraging Technology for Precision Agriculture

The roadmap places strong emphasis on integrating modern technologies to optimize fertilizer use, including:

Precision nutrient management systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based advisory tools

Sensor-driven soil and crop monitoring technologies

Digital platforms like Bharat VISTAAR are expected to play a key role in large-scale technology dissemination and adoption.

Reducing Chemical Dependence Through Alternatives

A major focus area is the transition toward sustainable and alternative nutrient sources, including:

Biological fertilizers and soil microbiome solutions

Recycling organic waste under the Waste-to-Wealth initiative

Improved composting techniques and residue recycling

Experts also highlighted the need to tap indigenous mineral resources, such as:

Glauconite

Phosphate rocks

Mica

Polyhalite

as well as industrial by-products to reduce reliance on imports.

Mission Mode Programme for Integrated Nutrient Management

Participants recommended launching a Mission Mode Programme on Integrated Nutrient Supply and Management (INSAM), with an ambitious target to:

Replace at least 25% of mineral fertilizer use with organic manures within three years

This initiative aims to restore soil health, improve sustainability, and reduce input costs for farmers.

Policy Reforms: Rethinking Subsidies and Incentives

A strong consensus emerged on the need for a paradigm shift in fertilizer policy, particularly regarding subsidies.

Key recommendations include:

Bringing urea under the Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) regime

Linking subsidies to soil health indicators

Repurposing subsidies to incentivize Good Agricultural Practices (GAP)

Exploring Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) of subsidies to farmers

Experts noted that the availability of cheap urea has led to its overuse, while more expensive nutrients like phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) are often underutilized, causing nutrient imbalances in soil.

Strengthening Extension Systems

The discussions also highlighted weaknesses in current agricultural extension systems, which tend to focus on increasing fertilizer use rather than optimizing efficiency.

An aggressive, year-round technology transfer and farmer engagement strategy was recommended to drive adoption of best practices.

Crop Diversification and Sustainable Farming

The roadmap emphasizes crop diversification, particularly toward pulses and oilseeds, which can improve soil fertility and reduce dependency on chemical inputs.

Coupled with good agricultural practices (GAP) and soil health restoration, these measures are expected to enhance long-term productivity and sustainability.

Toward a Sustainable and Self-Reliant Fertilizer Ecosystem

The NAAS-led initiative signals a shift toward a more balanced, efficient, and environmentally sustainable fertilizer regime in India.

By combining policy reform, technological innovation, and farmer-centric approaches, the proposed roadmap aims to:

Reduce import dependence

Improve soil health and productivity

Enhance farmer incomes

Support India’s broader goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat

As India navigates the dual challenges of food security and sustainability, achieving fertilizer self-reliance will be critical in shaping the future of its agricultural sector.